Snohomish County sees deadliest flu season in 3 years

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Health Department says 15 people have died from the flu – making this the deadliest season in three years.

Health officials have seen significant activity since the first deaths were reported in early January.

The county saw 10 deaths the past two seasons and 12 during the 2022-2023 season.

“This year’s high flu activity is concerning, especially considering the disproportionate impact on people who are older or who have underlying health conditions,” the health department said in a news release.

Thirteen of the people who’ve died this season were aged 50 or older, one was between 35 and 49, and one was between ages 20 and 34.

Health Department Officials recommend getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, and masking when experiencing symptoms.

According to Snohomish County Health, nearly seven percent of emergency department visits this week have been for symptoms related to flu.

As of last week, the health department says 44 people in Snohomish County are hospitalized for flu-related illness.

