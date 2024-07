SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County residents will be asked to vote on a new tax in November.

The proposed levy would add 2 cents to every 10 dollars spent, with the money going towards criminal justice and public safety initiatives.

Coming up at 5 p.m., KIRO 7′s Bridget Chavez speaks with the policymaker pushing the plan, asking how your money will make a difference.

©2024 Cox Media Group