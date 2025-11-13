Snohomish County reports the first flu death of the 2025-26 season

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Health Department has reported the first local death from influenza for the 2025-26 season.

The health department said a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions died on Nov. 8.

“With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, it’s a perfect time to get your annual flu shot,” said Dr. James Lewis, Health Officer for the Snohomish County Health Department. “It’s a good idea to get vaccinated at least one to two weeks before a family gathering. This gives your body enough time to build up immunity and offer protection.”

During last year’s influenza season, Snohomish County reported 53 flu-related deaths, the most in more than a decade, while 859 flu-related hospitalizations were reported.

Last season’s first flu death did not occur until early January.

Flu activity typically rises in late fall and peaks between December and February, according to the health department.

Nine influenza-related hospitalizations have been reported so far this season.

“We are at the very beginning of the flu season, so now is a great time to get your flu shot,” Dr. Lewis said. “It is a bit concerning to have our first death so early in the season. Things will only get worse.”

People who are at higher risk for severe disease from influenza include young children, older adults, people who are immunocompromised or have chronic health conditions, pregnant individuals, and those residing in long-term care facilities or nursing homes.

The annual flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages six months and older.

If you get the flu:

Stay home if you are ill

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth in indoor public spaces when flu or other respiratory viruses are circulating at high rates

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, and use hand sanitizer when soap and water isn’t available.

For more information, visit the Health Department’s flu web page.

