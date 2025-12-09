Snohomish County prepares for flood risk with heavy rain coming in

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County is under flood watch through Friday as heavy rain continues to raise concerns about rising water levels.

The Snohomish River in Snohomish was forecast to rise to over 30 feet on Tuesday, and over 31 feet on Thursday. These forecasts would put the river in major flood stage from Tuesday morning through Friday morning.

Updated river forecasts can be found here.

County emergency officials are preparing for potential flooding by activating the emergency operations center to coordinate responses.

They are urging people to avoid travel if possible.

“Once the floodwaters arrive, it becomes really hard to get out,” said Lucia Schmit, Snohomish County Emergency Management Director. “Traveling through floodwaters is never a good idea.”

It only takes six to 12 inches of water to float or stall a vehicle. It can sometimes be difficult to tell how deep water is on a road just by looking at it.

Business owners in Snohomish told KIRO 7 they would close if necessary during the storm.

“If we need to close, then we will have to close, like what I’ve said, our priorities are our safety,” said Anna Marie Collier, who owns Anna Marie Creative Collective.

Other residents told KIRO 7 they would gather supplies so they could stay home. One mentioned he would move his vehicle to higher ground.

If you live in Snohomish County, sign up for the county’s emergency alert system here.

You can also sign up for River Gauge Notifications when any of the 16 river gauges in the county reach certain flood pages. Sign up for those alerts here.

County leaders are also urging residents to be aware of landslide risks, especially if they live above or near a slope.

Imminent landslide signs can include cracks in the soil or seeing soil move away from the foundation of the house, utility lines that are suddenly either really loose or really tight, doors and windows within the home that stick or don’t open the way they used to, or new broken or leaking pipes.

If you see any of those signs, call 911.

