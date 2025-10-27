Snohomish County man sentenced to 13 years for $750K sneaker and jewelry theft spree

A Snohomish County man who admitted to stealing more than $750,000 in high-end sneakers and jewelry during a months-long burglary spree across three counties has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, according to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.

Micah Snyder was sentenced last week in Snohomish County Superior Court to 160 months in prison and 18 months of community custody.

He previously pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges tied to seven burglaries committed between January and March of 2025 in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties.

The Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case, said Snyder’s crimes involved breaking into several Puget Sound retailers, including stores at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, and South Hill Mall in Puyallup.

Snyder pleaded guilty in July to three felony counts of first-degree burglary — one involving a firearm — along with one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm, malicious mischief, trafficking in stolen property, and first-degree organized retail theft.

Investigators said Snyder often used firearms or axes to break into stores after hours and steal high-value items.

He initially targeted boutique sneaker and streetwear shops before expanding to jewelry retailers, including Macy’s and Banter by Piercing Pagoda.

“Our team successfully prosecuted one of the most prolific retail thieves we have seen in years,” Attorney General Nick Brown said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work our attorneys do every day to keep Washingtonians safe.”

The Attorney General’s Office took on the case after receiving a referral from the Lynnwood Police Department.

The office does not have authority to initiate criminal investigations unless a case is referred by a county prosecutor or the governor.

Assistant Attorney General Katie Thomason led the prosecution on behalf of the state.

©2025 Cox Media Group