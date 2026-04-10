Snohomish County man loses half his hand in ATV crash; recovering from re-attachment surgery

PHOENIX — A Snohomish County is lucky to be alive after crashing on an ATV and losing part of his hand last month.

Eric Hecox is still undergoing surgeries to repair the damage to his hand from the crash in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

Last month, he went for an early morning off-roading ATV ride with his dad and son. During the excursion, he said he lost control of the ATV and it rolled over him.

Part of his hand was detached in the impact.

His family had to act fast to find his hand and prevent the massive blood loss from his hand. Plus, they were in a remote area.

“I thought the first step is to just stay alive, at some point you’ll be able to talk to your wife and daughter and tell them all of the important things.”

He was airlifted to a hospital, and luckily, his friend was able to put his hand on ice.

He spent four days at Banner University in Arizona getting his hand rebuilt.

Hecox said he has undergone four surgeries, but a fifth one was scheduled for Thursday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help him during his recovery.

©2026 Cox Media Group