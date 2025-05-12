Snohomish County Farmers Markets are back

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Everett Farmers Market is officially back for its 32nd season.

Festivities kicked off on Mother’s Day.

The market is every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 26.

It’s located in the heart of Downtown Everett at Hewitt and Wetmore Avenues.

The market will feature about 100 different vendors selling local produce, trinkets, crafts, and more.

A full list of each week’s vendors is on the market’s website.

There will also be live music at each market.

Other Snohomish County Farmers Markets

If Everett is a little further than you’d like to go for local produce, here is a list of the other Farmers Markets in Snohomish County:

Location: 114 N. Olympic Avenue

Day of the week: Saturdays

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Runs: May 10-September 27

Location: 118 5th Avenue North

Day of the week: Saturdays

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Runs: May 3-October 11

Location: 106 Cascade Avenue

Day of the week: Sundays

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Runs: June 1-August 31

Address: North Cove Park, 1806 Main Street

Day of the week: Wednesdays

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Runs: June 4-August 27





Location: 501 Delta – Comeford Park

Day of the week: Wednesdays

Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Runs: May 28-August 20

Location: 1 Galaxy Way

Day of the week: Wednesdays

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Runs: May 28-September 24

Location 105 Cedar Avenue

Day of the week: Thursdays

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Runs: May 1-October 30

Location: 8727 271 Street Northwest

Day of the week: Fridays

Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Runs: May 30-September 26No market on July 4th

Location: River Park at 101 Main Street

Day of the week: Saturdays

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Runs: May 17-September 27

