Snohomish County Farmers Markets are back

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Everett Farmers Market is officially back for its 32nd season.
Festivities kicked off on Mother’s Day.
The market is every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 26.
It’s located in the heart of Downtown Everett at Hewitt and Wetmore Avenues.
The market will feature about 100 different vendors selling local produce, trinkets, crafts, and more.
A full list of each week’s vendors is on the market’s website.
There will also be live music at each market.
Other Snohomish County Farmers Markets
If Everett is a little further than you’d like to go for local produce, here is a list of the other Farmers Markets in Snohomish County:
Arlington Farmers Market
Location: 114 N. Olympic Avenue
Day of the week: Saturdays
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Runs: May 10-September 27
Edmonds Museum Summer Market
Location: 118 5th Avenue North
Day of the week: Saturdays
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Runs: May 3-October 11
Granite Falls Farmers Market
Location: 106 Cascade Avenue
Day of the week: Sundays
Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Runs: June 1-August 31
Lake Stevens Farmers Market
Address: North Cove Park, 1806 Main Street
Day of the week: Wednesdays
Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Runs: June 4-August 27
Maryville Farmers Market
Location: 501 Delta – Comeford Park
Day of the week: Wednesdays
Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Runs: May 28-August 20
Monroe Farmers Market
Location: 1 Galaxy Way
Day of the week: Wednesdays
Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Runs: May 28-September 24
Snohomish Farmers Market
Location 105 Cedar Avenue
Day of the week: Thursdays
Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Runs: May 1-October 30
Stanwood Farmers Market
Location: 8727 271 Street Northwest
Day of the week: Fridays
Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Runs: May 30-September 26No market on July 4th
Sultan Farmers Market
Location: River Park at 101 Main Street
Day of the week: Saturdays
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Runs: May 17-September 27
