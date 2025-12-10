Snohomish County authorizes use of public funds to aid in flood response

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rain across the Puget Sound region has caused widespread flooding, and several rivers have already crested.

The flooding has caused dangerous road conditions and standing water on roadways that could impact emergency responses.

Because of this, Snohomish County has authorized an emergency proclamation for the flood response.

The emergency proclamation allows the county to spend public funds to “take reasonable and prudent measures ensuring the safety of residents and waives some administrative requirements in order to expedite response efforts,” Snohomish County wrote in a press release.

It also directs county departments to take actions to mitigate and prevent impacts upon private property and publicly owned infrastructure.

“Flooding events like this have serious impacts on our communities, particularly our rural areas, and the safety of residents is our highest priority as we proactively declare a state of emergency and put our planning and preparation to work,” Somers said. “We have a very capable emergency management team and public safety agencies, and I want to thank them for their work to protect residents and property. I urge everyone to stay informed and to stay away from floodwaters and off water-covered roadways,” said county executive Dave Somers.

Moderate to major flooding has occurred or is forecast to occur in the coming days on the Snohomish, Skykomish, and Stillaguamish rivers in Snohomish County, with potential to reach or exceed historic flood levels.

By Tuesday morning, water over the pavement had closed roads near Stanwood, Snohomish, Monroe, Gold Bar, Sultan, and Index.

People living in flood-prone areas should remain ready to evacuate their homes and if advised to leave, do so immediately.

Evacuation is simpler and safer before flood waters cover roads and limit travel options, Snohomish County officials warn.

Avoid sheltering in heavily wooded areas-- the saturated soil creates an increased landslide risk and trees may fall.

Cold weather shelters have also been opened to provide safe places for unsheltered people who are impacted by this recent weather event.

Snohomish County also opened emergency stabling at the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe for livestock evacuated from flood areas.

