Sneak peak into major Concourse C expansion ahead of FIFA World Cup surge

SEATAC, Wash. — With less than two months before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Seattle, a major expansion to Concourse C at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is starting to wrap up.

Located at the intersection of Concourses C and D, the project has been taking shape behind construction walls for months. Now nearing completion, the four-story addition to the existing C1 building will bring more than 226,000 square feet of new space to the airport, featuring new restaurants and retail outlets.

Airport officials say the expansion addresses a long-standing need for more passenger space in one of the airport’s busiest areas.

“This is where there was a lack,” said Janet Sheerer, Capital Program Leader at Port of Seattle. “This is really intended to meet our existing passenger load today.”

The design focuses on improving the traveler experience, offering a welcoming and relaxing environment where passengers can unwind before their flights. Large windows throughout the concourse are intended to bring in natural light and create an open, airy feel.

One of the centerpiece attractions is a grand seating area known as ‘The Tree at C.’

“This is a place where people can sit... they can eat. We’ll have music across the way,” said Port of Seattle Capital Project Manager Adam Olson. “A lot of the local musicians you see in other parts of the port will be performing there.”

Just one level above, travelers will find a mix of local favorites and national chains, including Chili’s, Great State Burger, and Port of Subs. Seating areas overlooking the main concourse will allow diners to enjoy both their meals and the activity below.

Beyond dining and shopping, the expansion also incorporates art installations and sustainability features throughout the building. Travelers looking for a quieter experience will have access to unique amenities, including a sensory room and an interfaith prayer and meditation space.

The project is part of a broader effort by the Port of Seattle to expand upward and maximize space at the busy airport. There will also be a brand-new Alaska Airlines lounge space located on Floors 4 and 5, which is set to open later.

With just about two months remaining before the World Cup crowds begin to arrive, hundreds of construction workers are working to wrap up the final details — ensuring SEA Airport is ready to welcome the influx of travelers.

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