Smoke expected to impact air quality across Western Washington over next few days

While Western Washington has largely had a quiet fire season in terms of poor air quality, smoke is expected to roll in starting this weekend.

According to KIRO 7 Pinpoint Meteorologist Nick Allard, winds will likely turn out of the northeast on Saturday and continue through Monday. Those winds will bring smoke from a smattering of wildfires both in Washington and across the border in Canada.

While a lot of distant wildfire smoke would tend to stay higher in the atmosphere, the fires in the Washington Cascades are close enough that surface air quality will likely deteriorate, particularly on Sunday.

These numbers come amid a busy week for fire crews across the Puget Sound region, fueled by 90-degree temperatures and dry weather. That included a massive three-alarm fire at Fort Steilacoom Park on Wednesday that had many residents in the area asked to evacuate. Hours later, a home in Green Lake went completely up in flames. Earlier in the week, a fire went up at a homeless encampment in Seattle after a lit candle was knocked over inside a tent.

Dry conditions have had burn bans in effect throughout Western Washington. That includes Skagit, Whatcom, King, Island, and Snohomish counties among others.

It is important to remember that forecasts for smoke often change significantly as a slight deviation in forecast wind versus actual wind as well as fire growth or suppression change the amount of smoke a given area will receive.

