Smash & dash: Stolen Kia rams into West Seattle smoke shop

SEATTLE — Seattle police are trying to find the person who rammed a stolen car into a West Seattle smoke shop and left it there.

It happened Thursday morning, just before 4:30 a.m.

Officers responded after the alarm went off at the business on California Avenue Southwest.

When they got there, they found a black Kia Sportage halfway inside.

A witness says he watched the driver back into the building, but didn’t see which direction they ran.

The crash caused major damage to the front doors and security gates, but the driver didn’t get inside.

Officers say the Kia was stolen out of Seattle and is tied to an armed robbery case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

