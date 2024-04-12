Small Bothell grocery store hit by burglars

BOTHELL, Wash. — A small grocery store in Bothell is the latest to be targeted by burglars early Friday morning.

La Mexicana grocery store, at 17208 Bothell Way Northeast, is not far from the Interstate 405/State Route 522 interchange.

Video from the scene showed broken glass from a window and door that had been smashed, and boards over the windows.

It is not yet known if a vehicle was used to crash into the store to gain entry.

We’ve reached out to Bothell Police for more information.

