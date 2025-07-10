Slow down: Bellevue reducing speeds in busy areas

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The City of Bellevue has approved speed limit reductions on four busy streets.

Bellevue’s Transportation Department is downsizing speeds in line with its Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2030.

Almost 90% of fatalities and serious injuries in the Bellevue area happen where speed limits are 30 mph or above.

Bellevue reducing speeds in 4 areas

This summer, staff will study the impact of lowering speeds near the Factoria Mall, Microsoft Campus, a portion of Northup Way, and Village Park Drive. By the end of the month, speeds will drop by 5 to 10 miles per hour at these four locations.

More specifically, portions of 124th Avenue Southeast/Southeast 38th Street and Northup Way, from Bellevue Way to 120th Avenue Northeast, will be reduced from 35 to 25 mph. The speed limit on Village Park Drive and a portion of Northeast 40th Street will be reduced from 35 to 30 mph.

Their proximity to schools, busy bike lanes, and a busy residential area were deciding factors. Staff will study the impact and use that data for future phases of this project.

The next step includes reviewing speed limits on all streets in Bellevue with a speed limit of 30 mph or more.

