Slide closes portion of highway, school district in Grays Harbor County

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — One lane of State Route 109 has reopened after a landslide blocked the road last week.

The slide happened Friday, and it’s impacting school for some in the area.

The Taholah School District will be closed again Tuesday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, alternating one-way traffic is in place, controlled by a stop sign near Canyon Way.

Crews who responded to the slide found a series of fallen trees, lots of mud and downed power lines.

No word yet when the other lane will reopen.

Final Update: One lane of SR 109 near Taholah has reopened. Alternating one-way traffic is in place controlled by a stop sign near Canyon Way. Real-time information is available via the WSDOT Travel Center Map: https://t.co/Y5yiUSQIn1 https://t.co/8DTHXgjGUs — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) March 24, 2026

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