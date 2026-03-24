Local

Slide closes portion of highway, school district in Grays Harbor County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Slide in Grays Harbor County (WSDOT)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — One lane of State Route 109 has reopened after a landslide blocked the road last week.

The slide happened Friday, and it’s impacting school for some in the area.

The Taholah School District will be closed again Tuesday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, alternating one-way traffic is in place, controlled by a stop sign near Canyon Way.

Crews who responded to the slide found a series of fallen trees, lots of mud and downed power lines.

No word yet when the other lane will reopen.

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