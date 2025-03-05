Sleeping residents escape Graham house fire thanks to smoke alarms

GRAHAM, Wash. — Two people asleep at home in Graham this morning escaped a fire thanks to their smoke alarms.

According to Graham Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the two-story house fire just before 9 a.m.

Firefighters reported that the two residents were asleep when the fire started, and were awoken and alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms, allowing them to evacuate safely.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

