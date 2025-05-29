Six juveniles arrested following Auburn assault and robbery

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police arrested six juveniles on Monday for alleged assault, robbery, and prowling vehicles, the Auburn Police Department (APD) posted on Facebook.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, six to seven teens were seen wearing ski masks while tampering with a woman’s parked car at an apartment complex near Southeast 320th Street and 124th Avenue Southeast, APD said.

When officers were on scene, one sergeant saw three people who matched the description of the original report, allegedly assaulting a man at a bus stop, and robbing him before boarding a Metro Bus, Auburn police posted.

Bodycam video posted by Auburn police shows officers giving commands to the three males on the bus before arresting them for first-degree assault.

Three females were also arrested in connection with the vehicle prowling; one was found to have a previous warrant, and two were released to their parents, APD said.

Auburn Police Arrest Juveniles in Connection with Robbery and Attempted Vehicle Prowl 5/29 Auburn Police arrested six juveniles on Monday afternoon following an in-progress robbery and attempted vehicle prowl in the Lea Hill area. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on May 26, officers responded to a report of juveniles attempting to break into a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 31900 block of 124th Ave SE. The reporting party observed 6-7 juveniles wearing ski masks tampering with her parked car and fled when she triggered the alarm. While officers were investigating, a sergeant witnessed an in-progress robbery nearby at SE 320th Street and 124th Ave SE. Three juveniles matching the suspect descriptions assaulted a man at a bus stop, stealing his belongings before boarding a parked Metro bus. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and all stolen items were later recovered. Officers conducted a high-risk stop of the bus and took six juveniles into custody. Three male suspects were arrested for robbery in the first degree. Three females involved in the earlier vehicle prowl were detained and one was booked on an unrelated felony warrant. The other two were released to a parent. The juveniles were transported to King County Juvenile Detention Center. Several had prior criminal history, and charges are pending. This incident highlights the coordinated efforts of Auburn Police officers in quickly responding to and resolving criminal activity. A job well done by all involved. Posted by Auburn WA Police Department on Thursday, May 29, 2025

