Sit-in at Seattle City Hall buys 90 refugee families another week before they face eviction

An impromptu sit-in at Seattle City Hall bought King County migrants another week of a roof over their heads. Dozens of migrants who were facing eviction on Tuesday will get to say on the City of Seattle’s dime.

One hundred people spent the last three weeks in a Kent hotel. But the hotel wasn’t getting paid so they kicked them out.

The manager of that hotel said an aid group had promised to pay for their stay be he hasn’t received money since January 10.

We spoke with volunteers trying to help these families find a place to go.

“To hear like…..they were brought here based on false promises and now they are vulnerable people in this situation,” said a volunteer.

These migrants were part of the Tukwila church camp and the county is trying to find other places for them to stay.

On Tuesday, dozens of them went to the Seattle City Council meeting to ask for help - and it worked.

“This one-week extension is very temporary, there needs to be real concrete plans to find housing and support for the refugees because they are also looking for job support,” said a member.

We were there as a series of cars picked up the group at city hall to take them back to the hotel. We also received a video of them arriving back at the hotel

We know Mayor Bruce Harrell helped negotiate the deal but it was only for the around 60 people at city hall. The other 40 evicted didn’t go to the city council meeting, so we don’t know where they are Tuesday night.

It’s important to note that this case is unrelated to the migrants who were housed by the King County Council, which provided $3 million to help secure 100 rooms for those families.

According to a spokesperson with the county, as of two weeks ago, the program housed 304 people.

