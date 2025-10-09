Silver prices surge to all-time high: Up more than 75% year-to-date

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The spot price for one ounce of silver has gradually increased over the past few years, and monthly spot price data indicates that the age-old commodity shows no signs of stopping.

The current silver ounce spot price is listed at $51.26 as of Oct. 9, representing a more than 75% increase since the start of 2025 (YTD), according to APMEX.

Silver ounce spot price surges

Over the last month, the silver spot price has increased by approximately $10, taking on a 24.5% rise. Additionally, over the last three months, a 40.6% increase occurred, bumping up the price for one silver ounce by $14.79.

“Silver is a precious metal with a finite supply. Its limited supply and many uses across industries, from healthcare to automotive to energy, mean it will always be in demand,” APMEX wrote.

Stepping further away, the five-year silver timeline shown by APMEX listed the commodity more than doubled in price, a 186.1% increase since Jan. 1, 2020, when the spot price was $17.92 per ounce.

APMEX stated that since 1990, the lowest price silver had reached was $3.55 per ounce in 1991; however, the silver ounce spot price reached more than $48 in 2011.

“Advocates of silver point to the 1980 spike in prices as a sign of what silver prices can reach, especially in a scarcity environment, and point out that $49.45 in 1980 would be the equivalent of $184.64 in 2023 due to inflation,” APMEX stated. “This puts a theoretical upper limit on the spot price of silver.”

Unofficial silver all-time high

In 1980, the spot price of silver rose to an unofficial all-time high of $49.45 per troy ounce in the wake of a near-global financial collapse as the Hunt Brothers attempted to corner the silver market by using leverage (loans) to purchase all the available silver.

The market manipulation by the Hunt Brothers led to the COMEX introducing Silver Rule 7, which imposed heavy restrictions on purchases of commodities with leverage.

On March 27, 1980, the Hunt Brothers missed a margin call, causing the price of silver to dump more than 50% in a single day, also known as the infamous “Silver Thursday.”

Gold-to-silver ratio

The 1792 U.S. Coinage Act established a fixed gold-to-silver ratio of 15:1, meaning 15 silver ounces would equal one ounce of gold.

Although the Act had been amended multiple times since 1792, and President Richard Nixon abolished the Gold Standard in 1971 in an attempt to combat inflation, the fixed ratio of 15:1 was subject to fluctuation over time.

The spot price for an ounce of gold is $4,040.30 as of Oct. 9, and the current gold-to-silver ratio is 78.89, requiring nearly 79 ounces of silver to equal one ounce of gold, according to APMEX.

Calculating the gold-to-silver ratio requires dividing the current spot price of gold by the current spot price of silver.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group