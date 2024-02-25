‘Significant storm system’ expected to hit Western Washington Sunday

The National Weather Service is warning of a “significant storm system” that could hit Western Washington on Sunday.

A significant storm system will move across Western WA on Sunday. It will be a prolific snow producer in the mountains Sunday through Monday. Gusty winds will also develop across much of the area Sunday afternoon. A colder air mass follows w/ temps near freezing by Tue AM. #wawx pic.twitter.com/xfcyWQJ8GS — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 24, 2024

KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer expects Pinpoint Alert Days for Sunday and Monday.

He said it will become increasingly rainy through Sunday morning with rainy and windy conditions by late in the day in the lowlands. Winds could gust to 40mph in the north Sound with gusts over 30mph in many other spots.

Rain will be heavy in many locations but we’ll likely have a bit of a lighter rain pattern in the Central Sound around Seattle due to rain shadowing from the Olympics.

Winter Storm Watch is up for the Cascades above 1,500′ elevation for very heavy snowfall starting on Sunday but increasing in intensity from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

One to two-inch per-hour snowfall rates are likely with totals of one to three feet, including at the passes. Pass travel will be very difficult once the heavy snow begins. This is beneficial for our snowpack though not nearly enough to get us anywhere close to average.

While moisture will be more limited in the lowlands by Monday, we will have low snow levels around 500 feet so a rain/snow mix or wet snow will be possible to start the work week.

The best chances for any brief accumulation will be nearer the mountains and in the North Sound but this could occur anywhere in the lowlands.

Accumulations would mainly be on grassy or elevated surfaces and not last very long as temperatures will be above freezing. A similar change will exist on Tuesday morning but possibly more limited because moisture looks more limited too.

Wednesday and beyond, expect milder temperatures with light showers.

Watch Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer on KIRO 7 for more updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group