Sight stealer? Vancouver police chase down man accused of robbing someone, taking their glasses

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing someone – and then stealing their glasses so they couldn’t see.

It happened on Sunday evening.

A man called 911, saying he’d been robbed while walking under the I-5 bridge near the waterfront.

The man said he tried to fight off his attacker – but they stole his glasses and ran off.

Officers showed up and quickly found the man hiding under the bridge. They say he took off, running across both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-5. Police found him on the other side of the freeway, hiding in some shrubs.

The man was arrested for robbery, malicious mischief, out-of-county warrants, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

On Sunday evening, a 911 caller reported he had been robbed while walking under the I-5 bridge near the waterfront. The victim was able to fight off the suspect, but the suspect took his glasses, leaving him unable to see clearly.



Officers quickly responded and found the suspect… pic.twitter.com/iqC6rX6N5G — Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) July 8, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group