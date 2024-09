TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is investigating after someone fired off shots in the parking lot of the Southcenter Mall.

It happened Friday afternoon just before 4:00 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the shooting or what led up to it is asked to call Tukwila police at (206) 241-2121 or email at tips@tukwilawa.gov.

©2024 Cox Media Group