Police searching for suspect after shots fired near Central Washington University

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A shelter-in-place order has been given to Central Washington University after shots were fired near the campus, according to an alert from the university.

According to the alert, at about 12:15 p.m., shots were fired. At 2:36 p.m., an emergency alert was sent to the campus telling students and faculty to shelter-in-place.

According to the Ellensburg Police Department, police are actively looking for a suspect.

At 2:59 p.m, the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

UPDATE 2:40 pm Still actively searching for the suspect. Please keep an eye on our Facebook page for official... Posted by Ellensburg Police Department on Friday, March 15, 2024

