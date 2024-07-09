Shots fired at car on I-5 on-ramp in Seattle

SEATTLE — Authorities are seeking information about a shooting on the Columbia on-ramp to northbound I-5 early Monday morning.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. on July 8, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a report from a driver saying their vehicle had been shot at.

The caller, who was not injured, pulled over at the James Street exit to wait for troopers.

When they arrived, troopers saw that the caller’s black four-door sedan had been struck by gunfire in multiple places.

Evidence was recovered from the car.

According to the victim, they were driving on Columbia and preparing to take the ramp to northbound I-5 when they heard loud pops and noticed their window had shattered.

The victim reported seeing only one other vehicle in the area, entering the ramp to southbound I-5.

No details about the other vehicle or its driver are known.

The WSP asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the Washington State Patrol.

