Shoreline prepares drivers for new I-5 intersections with ‘Roundabout Ready’ event

SHORELINE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Commuters on the 145th Street corridor in Shoreline know how bad the backups can be at the intersections just off of I-5, even before all of the construction.

To smooth things out, the intersections and stop lights on both sides of the freeway are being replaced with multi-lane roundabouts, the City of Shoreline announced.

Shoreline’s ‘Roundabout Ready’ event

To help drivers — especially new ones — who aren’t familiar with driving through multi-lane roundabouts, the City of Shoreline is hosting a “Roundabout Ready” event at Shoreline City Hall on July 22, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Participants can try a new roundabout simulator, ask questions, and learn about the safety benefits of roundabouts. The roundabouts won’t be quite the same as European Vacation at the Arc de Triomphe.

‘Roundabout Ready’ event details:

When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22.

Where: Shoreline City Hall — 17500 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline.

If you can’t attend the Roundabout Ready event, but want to try the simulator, you can also find it at these events:

Swingin’ Summer Eve, Cromwell Park — Wednesday, July 16.

Shoreline Farmers Market, 192nd and Aurora — Saturday, August 2.

Celebrate Shoreline, Cromwell Park — Saturday, August 16.

Shoreline’s I-5 roundabout construction updates

The City of Shoreline provided its construction schedule for the roundabouts on the 145th Street corridor.

The construction began in April 2024 with a full closure of 145th at I-5, and opened a few months later in January 2025.

145th Street will be open with reduced lanes until late 2025, and the city estimates that around that time, the roundabouts and I-5 interchanges will open with reduced lanes. In Spring 2026, final paving of the roads will begin.

The Johansen Construction Company is building the roundabouts, and the company urged drivers to reduce their speed through the area, as it is an active work zone.

For additional construction details and project updates, the City of Shoreline provided the Engage Shoreline page.

