Shoreline Fire: Person found unconscious after fire breaks out in crawlspace of home

KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Friday, Shoreline fire crews answered a call of smoke coming from a house.

When crews arrived, they found a lot of smoke coming from the house and determined that the fire was in the crawlspace.

House fire (Shoreline Fire Department)

Within minutes of arriving, firefighters pulled an unconscious person from the home and paramedics took the person to Harborview Medical Center.

Crews reported the fire under control after 10 minutes.

No additional information was provided on the patient’s condition.

KIRO 7 has reached out to gather additional information and will update this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group