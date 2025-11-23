Shoreline to change speed limit on Aurora Avenue after uptick in car crashes

SHORELINE, Wash. — The City of Shoreline says that the speed limit on Aurora Avenue N (SR 99) has been lowered from 40 mph to 35 mph.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) made the speed limit change for safety reasons.

WSDOT is imposing the changes after the city released its Annual Traffic Report.

The report showed a rise in car crashes on SR 99.

Shorline says that WSDOT hopes the lower speed limit will help reduce fatal and serious injury accidents.

The speed limit will take effect once the speed limit signs are changed.

©2025 Cox Media Group