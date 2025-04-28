Shoppers react to pedestrian-only Pike Place Market pilot

SEATTLE — Last week, Pike Place Market announced it would be testing out a vehicle-free, pedestrian-only market, which has been met with mixed reactions.

Several folks who spoke to KIRO 7 said their biggest issue with the vehicle restrictions was finding parking.

“It’s a little annoying trying to go down this way,” said Trang Tran of Seattle. “But it’s good for the pedestrians.”

Vendor vehicles are still allowed to drive through, but that’s it.

With the restriction, some shoppers are still afraid that someone could still drive through the market, hurting someone.

“Oh, it’s awful, obviously,” said Mark Johnson, whose law office is in Pike Place Market. “And, you know, I do think they need to close the street to traffic here. Obviously deliveries have to take place, but, you know, it’s too risky.”

These new concerns were stoked after a 30-year-old man with an “extensive” mental health history allegedly rammed his SUV into a crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday night.

Eleven people were killed, and more than 20 others were injured.

The news from Vancouver feels personal for Leila Rosas, who works in the kitchen at her family’s Oriental Food Market.

“I’m feeling really sad right now because one of the guys that was performing there [at the Filipino festival] ate here Friday,” Rosas said.

She doesn’t know if he’s okay, or the driver’s motive.

“We don’t know if it’s intentional or whatever,” said Rosas. “But yeah, we feel really bad.”

As for restricting traffic at Pike Place, she says, “I’m glad they closed that street because if they do that, they would have to come all the way from Pike Street and into the Market.”

Others say they don’t think banning vehicles will prevent a tragedy like this.

“I mean, if somebody’s going to do it, they’re going to do it anywhere,” said Laura McComesky of Seattle. “So, I just think it will be a hardship on the retailers here.”

This traffic closure is temporary. It is supposed to last through the summer.

