Shoppers are feeling the pain of tariffs when ordering online

Shoppers are starting to feel the pain of new trade policies and tariffs when ordering online.

Friday, the Trump administration ended a policy that allowed for low-value imports to enter the United States without tariffs.

It comes on top of steep new tariffs, including some as high as 145% on products from China.

Some retailers are looking for ways around the new policies, including Temu, a major low-cost retailer based in China.

We’ll explain how tonight on KIRO 7 at 5:30 pm.

©2025 Cox Media Group