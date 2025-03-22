Shooting in Cherry Hill leaves one man injured, shooter not caught

SEATTLE — A 44-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot in the shoulder in Seattle’s Cherry Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Officers say the shooting stemmed from an altercation between a group of people at around 3:50 a.m.

The shooter left the scene and is not in custody while the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition, SPD says.

Police say the Robbery Unit is investigating the shooting and with any tips to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)233-5000.

