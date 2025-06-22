Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced two lanes as crews prepare for major bridge construction

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says that a portion of the Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to two lanes over the weekend for construction.

WSDOT say that the bridge lanes will be reduced to two lanes from SR 520 to Northeast 45th Street.

This is in preparation for major construction on the bridge between July 18 and August 18.

Crews are expected to do drainage and demolition, and are hoping to complete 80% of that work this weekend.

Construction started Saturday at around 12 and 1 a.m.

WSDOT says that northbound lanes of I-5 will be reduced to two lanes across, with the on-ramps to Mercer Street and westbound SR 520 closed during this time.

The Mercer and Harvard Avenue East on-ramp to remain open.

Express lanes are expected to run northbound to help with congestion.

However, express lanes are expected to have redution at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21 until 5 a.m. Sunday, June 22.

WSDOT is asking you to plan your trip ahead, use alternate routes, and think about using public transit during this time.

