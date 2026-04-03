Ship Canal Bridge reduced to 2 lanes overnight next week

SEATTLE — Heads up for drivers on I-5 in Settle-- Ship Canal Bridge maintenance is still very much active.

Those driving overnight on Monday, April 6 through Thursday, April 9, should plan for overnight lane reductions.

These reductions begin around 11 p.m. and will re-open in the morning, usually around 5 a.m.

On- and off-ramps along I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge will also be closed overnight throughout the week. Some of these ramps close at 9 p.m.

Here’s the schedule:

Monday, April 6

Southbound I-5 reduced to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Southbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound State Route 520 closed 11 p.m.-5 a.m.

Tuesday, April 7

Southbound I-5 reduced to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Wednesday, April 8

Northbound I-5 reduced to one lane across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Harvard Avenue East on-ramp to northbound I-5 closed 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 closed 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Thursday, April 9

Southbound I-5 reduced to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Boylston Avenue East on-ramp to southbound I-5 closed 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Expect delays, and plan for alternative routes if possible.

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