Sheriff: One mistake is all it takes to catch Travis Decker

The search for Travis Decker continues with intensified efforts and global attention, according to Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, who provided a detailed update during a press conference Wednesday.

Authorities say they are not backing down in their pursuit of Decker, the man suspected in the killings of his two young daughters.

“We have not given up,” Morrison said. “We remain committed. We will not stop.”

Decker, who has been on the run for more than a week, is believed to be hiding in rugged terrain in Chelan County.

Deputies have shifted tactics as part of the ongoing search.

While they would not reveal specifics, Morrison said they are still tracking footprints and using teams on the ground.

“Our tactics continue,” he said. “We’re just heading in a different direction.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has now joined the case with what officials called a “rapidly advancing manhunt program,” bringing federal resources and funding to support the local effort.

Morrison emphasized the value of continued public support.

“We appreciate the community coming alongside us,” he said, urging the public to remain vigilant and report anything unusual.

Investigators believe Decker may have recently been spotted by a lone hiker, but Morrison declined to confirm the sighting.

“We feel pretty confident that it could be him, but we aren’t going to say anything until we have him in our grip.”

As for signs of Decker’s presence, the sheriff confirmed that investigators have found items “of interest” they believe may belong to him. “We believe we are closing in on his trail.”

Authorities are still encouraging Decker to surrender.

“He just has to make one mistake like the sheriff said,” said one official. “He will be found. He will be brought to justice so the community can heal.”

Morrison also addressed Decker directly.

“All we need is one mistake and one favor—I hope he’s watching,” he said. “Mr. Decker is going to be the one to determine how this is going to end. We’ve encouraged him time and time again to give up and to give up peacefully.”

Decker’s photo has been circulated internationally, including in Australia and Portugal. Officials hope the visibility helps widen the search and pressure him to turn himself in.

Sheriff Morrison closed the press conference by honoring the memory of Decker’s daughters.

“Whose lives were senselessly taken by evil—that’s all it was,” he said. “We want him to face justice and hear the voices of his daughters.”

The greatest challenge in the search, Morrison said, remains the terrain.

But with continued local, federal, and even international coordination, authorities believe it’s only a matter of time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chelan County authorities.

