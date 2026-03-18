Several Gonzaga players from Western Washington raise excitement for March Madness

Gonzaga University is heading to Portland, Ore., to face Kennesaw State in the NCAA tournament on Thursday. The Bulldogs’ roster features 4 players from Washington, with 3 hailing from the western side of the state.

Redshirt Junior Braeden Smith previously attended Seattle Prep before joining the Gonzaga roster.

Sam Reed, the athletic director at Seattle Prep, said watching former students succeed at the collegiate level is a rewarding experience for the school community.

“It’s really fun to go and see them be able to do those special things at the next level, too,” Reed said.

Reed noted that his phone is still filled with video clips of Smith and other former students from their time competing in high school.

Aaron Maul, Seattle Prep’s Head Football Coach, also coached Smith and emphasized the player’s connection to his roots.

“He had Prep across his chest. We had the opportunity to be a part of his formation,” Maul said.

Reed and Maul believe that Smith’s experience competing in multiple sports during high school provides valuable examples for younger generations.

“And we are able to teach them life lessons and skills that are going to benefit them for years to come,” Reed said.

Freshman Davis Fogle is from Anacortes and was a standout at Anacortes High School through his junior year.

A.J. Yost, the head coach at Anacortes High, recalled Fogle’s potential starting from a young age.

“Ever since he was in 5th grade, he kind of stood out. He was an alien in the best, most loving way I can say it,” Yost said.

According to Yost, Fogle remains connected to his former team and community.

“He’s trying to help the future of our program and the future of his former buddies,” Yost said.

The coach noted that the Anacortes community continues to support the freshman as he enters the national tournament.

“To have someone like Davis come out of here….one thing our community does is that we really rally behind our athletes,” Yost said.

Local coaches say seeing homegrown athletes on the national stage makes the tournament, often called March Madness, more significant for the community.

Maul noted the impact these athletes have on their home state.

“Because there are some incredibly young men and women in this state that get a chance to go on and play collegiate sports, and they make us all really proud,” Maul said.

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