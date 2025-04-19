Several dogs presumed dead in Thurston County fire

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Fire crews in Thurston County responded to a 2-story house fire, which became fully engulfed early Saturday morning, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority said in a release.

The only person inside at the time was able to get out with minor burn injuries, but several dogs also in the house are presumed not to have escaped, West Thurston Fire said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire at 143rd Avenue Southeast and Tilley Road South but are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

