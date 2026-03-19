Several Carnation roads closed due to flooding

CARNATION, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com
Several roads in Carnation are closed due to flooding.
The City of Carnation posted on X about the road closures around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Northeast Tolt Hill Road is closed between State Route 203 and West Snoqualmie River Road Southeast.
- West Snoqualmie River Road is closed.
- Northeast 100th Street is closed.
Wednesday 03/18 2:35 PM:— City of Carnation (@carnationwa) March 18, 2026
Current @kcroads closures:
- NE Tolt Hill Road Between SR 203 and West Snoqualmie River Road SE
- W Snoqualmie River Road
- NE 100th Street
Visit King County MyCommute for real-time road closure information:https://t.co/nbpuQJHDfN pic.twitter.com/66AneRs2xz
Travelers can stay updated on road closures with King County’s commute map.
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