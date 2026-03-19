Local

Several Carnation roads closed due to flooding

By Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest.com
Carnation road closure
By Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest.com

CARNATION, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Several roads in Carnation are closed due to flooding.

The City of Carnation posted on X about the road closures around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

  • Northeast Tolt Hill Road is closed between State Route 203 and West Snoqualmie River Road Southeast.
  • West Snoqualmie River Road is closed.
  • Northeast 100th Street is closed.

Travelers can stay updated on road closures with King County’s commute map.

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