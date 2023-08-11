Series of freeway closures likely to snarl traffic across Puget Sound region this weekend

Construction season is in full swing, and there are a few closures you’ll need to keep a close eye on this weekend.

The full closure of SR-520 begins Friday at 11 p.m., lasting through 5 a.m. Monday. The SR 520 bike trail will remain open to pedestrian and bike traffic.

US-101 near Blyn has a closure starting Friday night that has WSDOT warning drivers to postpone their travel plans, carpool, or take transit if possible.

US-101 near the Clallam county/Jefferson County line will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic from 7 p.m. Friday night through next Friday, August 18. The best advice for travelers from WSDOT is to leave early in the morning or late at night. WSDOT is also warning drivers to add up to 90 extra minutes to their travel times.

In Kent, watch out for the closure on southbound 167 between 4th Ave North and SR 516. The closure starts Friday at 11 p.m. and runs through 5 a.m. Monday.

On Monday, Leary Way in Ballard will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between Northwest 39th Street and North 36th Street. Plan for an extended closure, as WSDOT expects this to last between four and six weeks.

