Sequim police thwart suspected school shooter who threatened students

SEQUIM, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Police in the City of Sequim, on the Olympic Peninsula, may have thwarted a school shooting on Sunday.

Officials said they learned of the threat after they were alerted to several social media posts threatening Sequim High School, with specific students being mentioned by name.

Teen arrested after threats to Sequim High School on social media

An anonymous user posted the threats, but police were able to track down the user, and they made an arrest yesterday.

“A 15-year-old student was determined to be the person of interest. In collaboration with the student’s parents, the individual was taken into custody on Sunday evening,” said Sequim Police Department Deputy Chief John Southard.

Parents learn of threat through social media

A lot of parents learned of the threat through social media on Sunday. Others said they found out during Monday morning drop-off, when they noticed an unusual police presence.

“A lot of parents kept their kids home, but I spoke with my child and decided she would attend class today, as there was apparently no ongoing threat,” a parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

Southard noted that as a precaution, police presence was increased in the area.

“It appears this student acted alone, and there have been no further threats. However, as a precautionary measure, the Sequim Police Department remains in heightened patrols in the vicinity of the school district,” Southard explained.

