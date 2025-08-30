Sequim man arrested after gas station chase sparked robbery investigation

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused in a July disturbance at a gas station in Carlsborg was arrested without incident after a multi-agency operation Friday morning.

Deputies said the case began on July 23 when they were called to the Chevron station in Carlsborg, just outside Sequim.

Witnesses reported that a man was chasing another man into the store.

The man being chased shouted for help and said the pursuer had what looked like a holstered firearm.

By the time deputies arrived, the suspect was gone.

Investigators later identified him as 61-year-old Sequim resident Stephen Massey and obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

On August 29 around 6 a.m., the Crisis Response Team executed a search warrant at Massey’s home in the Diamond Point community.

Officers used a loudspeaker to order him outside.

Massey followed instructions and was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Clallam County Jail on robbery and burglary charges.

