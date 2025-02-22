SEATTLE — The man who set fire to a Lake Union storage dry dock in 2023 was sentenced Friday to 22 months in jail.

Arthur Kemran Arakelov was charged with setting a fire at the Seattle Boat Company that destroyed 58 boats and caused more than $8.5 million in damage.

Arakelov originally pled not guilty after he was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree reckless burning.

He was sentenced to 16 months for the burglary charges, and 6 months for the reckless burning.

SENTENCED: Arsonist gets 22 months for 2023 Lake Union fire (Seattle Police Dept. 2023)





©2025 Cox Media Group