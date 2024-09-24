Sending glass to landfill: Tacoma to temporarily halt glass recycling program

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is temporarily suspending glass collection due to changes in the recycling market and urges residents to use drop-off sites.

On Tuesday the City of Tacoma announced that it will temporarily suspend the collection of glass until they find a new vendor.

The city cited the changes in the international recycling market that forced its current vendor to stop accepting glass.

In the meantime, Solid Waste Management (SWM) will be sending glass to the landfill to avoid disruptions in its service to the city.

“This is a temporary measure while we actively work on identifying alternative recycling solutions,” the City of Tacoma wrote on its website. “SWM is committed to sustainable waste management practices, and we are exploring long-term options with regional partners.”

The glass drop-off sites will continue to accept glass and the city urges residents to continue using those facilities while they find a solution.

To find drop-off locations, visit the City of Tacoma website.

