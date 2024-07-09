Semi-truck carrying lithium batteries catches fire, blocks traffic along I-90 near Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — On Tuesday morning, crews with Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to a semi-truck fire on Interstate 90.

At about 9 a.m., a trailer was on fire on westbound I-90 west of High Point near Issaquah. Smoke could be seen wafting into the air.

According to Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson, the truck was carrying lithium batters and will need to be offloaded.

The two right lanes were blocked as firefighters worked.

Drivers should expect delays through the area.

