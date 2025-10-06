Local

Semi-truck crash causes 3-mile backups on I-5 in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff
TACOMA, Wash. — A semi truck crash along Interstate 5 in Tacoma caused three-mile backups during the Monday morning commute.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the collision happened just before 8 a.m. near Port of Tacoma Road, blocking the I-5 on-ramp.

By 9 a.m., the on-ramp was fully blocked, along with the right lane of I-5 northbound, causing a three-mile backup.

Drivers were told to use alternate routes and expect long delays through Tacoma and Fife.

