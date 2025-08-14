Semi overturns on I-90 near Easton

EASTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a semi-truck on I-90 near Easton went off the roadway and overturned on Thursday morning.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was heading westbound when it blew a tire and drove through a guardrail.

Pictures of the crash posted on X show the semi on its side after sliding down a hill.

The driver was not injured, according to WSP.

This semi drove through the guardrail this morning WB I-90, MP 68 on Easton Hill. Driver was not injured. This collision was the result of a blown tire. pic.twitter.com/nJHMQq73n8 — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) August 14, 2025

