Semi overturns on I-90 near Easton

Semi overturns on I-90 near Easton Photo: Washington State Patrol (Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

EASTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a semi-truck on I-90 near Easton went off the roadway and overturned on Thursday morning.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was heading westbound when it blew a tire and drove through a guardrail.

Pictures of the crash posted on X show the semi on its side after sliding down a hill.

The driver was not injured, according to WSP.

