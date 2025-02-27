Semi-automatic pistol banned from WA police training group for safety reasons

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington organization designed to “establish standards and provide training to criminal justice professionals” has banned the use of a semi-automatic pistol because of safety issues.

The SIG Sauer P320 is a modular pistol that the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (WSCJTC) said can fire without pulling the trigger.

“A recruit’s firearm discharged while drawing, without their finger on the trigger, injuring an instructor and another recruit,” David Quinlan, WSCJTC communications manager, told MyNorthwest. “Given similar national incidents, WSCJTC took precautionary action on October 17, 2024, pausing the use of the firearm until a workgroup and the academy conducted a full investigation.”

Police and the military use various versions of the P320.

Based on the findings, Executive Director Monica Alexander and the leadership team made the decision to prohibit the Sig Sauer P320 for WSCJTC training.

“This prohibition will remain in effect, and WSCJTC will continue to support agencies impacted by the decision,” Quinlan said.

Incidents with P320 semi-automatic pistol growing

Incidents with the P320 have been growing. WSCJTC had launched a work group investigation, reviewing on-site inspections of the recruit’s firearm, historical cases of misfires, legal cases, and military and law enforcement reports, Quinlan said.

The Bellevue Police Department, Burlington Police Department, and Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office use P320s.

Replacement costs significant

The cost of replacing them can be significant because it requires new weapons, supplies and training.

One law enforcement official described the P320 "Like setting a ticking time bomb wherever it's sitting waiting for it to go off."









