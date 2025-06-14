SEA runways closed after passenger allegedly makes threat to flight attendant

SEATTLE — One suspect has been arrested after allegedly making a threat to a flight attendant while onboard a flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to airport officials.

“During taxi to the runway, a guest made a direct threat to the safety of the aircraft to one of our flight attendants,” a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines said.

Alaska Airlines Flight 2123 operated by Horizon Air was heading from Seattle to Walla Walla, WA on Saturday afternoon.

Two runways were closed while 68 passengers and four crew members were deplaned, Alaska Airlines said.

The incident caused six flights to be canceled and two others had to be diverted, according to the airline.

One runway has been reopened and authorities are investigating the incident.

CORRECTION: Situation has DE-escalated. All passengers have been deplaned. Suspect in custody. Center runway has been reopened. Investigation with aircraft continues with 16R still closed. Track your flight with your airline. — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) June 14, 2025

