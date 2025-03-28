Second suspect arrested in deadly Moses Lake drive-by shooting, one still on the run

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department says a man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting has been arrested.

Officers say 18-year-old Matthew Valdez was arrested in Beaverton, Oregon, early Friday morning— one week after the shooting.

The department says Valdez is one of three people responsible for the drive-by.

The first suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested Tuesday in the Tri-Cities.

One suspect still on the run

Law enforcement is now asking the public to keep an eye out for their third and final suspect: 20-year-old Jose Beltran-Rodriguez.

If you see him or know where he might be, you’re asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-800-336-0102 or visit www.usmarshals.gov/tips. A $5,000 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to his arrest.

The shooting: what happened

On March 21, detectives say the trio is accused of killing a 14-year-old boy on Loop Drive in Moses Lake, and injuring four other people: two 17-year-olds, a 12-year-old, and a 26-year-old. All four were taken to a hospital, treated, and have since been released.





