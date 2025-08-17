Second seizure of neglected animals in Thurston County in 2 weeks

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — This story was published on mynorthwest.com.

For the second time in two weeks, authorities in Thurston County have seized neglected animals in tough living conditions.

The Thurston County Sheriff Office’s “Animal Cruelty Team” on Friday rescued 21 chickens, 17 dogs, nine cats and two pigs.

According to a review of Thurston County arrest records by The Olympian newspaper, deputies may have recovered the neglected animals at a home in Maytown.

Volunteers from local animal rescue organizations helped move the animals to the Thurston County Fairgrounds.

A social media post by the Sheriff’s Office states: “We are deeply grateful to Joint Animal Services and their dedicated volunteers with their Animal Cruelty Response Team, Hooved Animal Rescue of Thurston County, and the Thurston County Fairgrounds for stepping up to help provide safe shelter and care for these animals.

Last week, a separate investigation uncovered nearly 200 chickens, turkeys, and geese, 33 pigs, four dogs, and a bull also living in horrific conditions.

The Olympian reports Saturday’s Thurston County jail log shows a 54-year-old man arrested Friday in the 5800 block of 137th Ln. S.W. will likely face two counts of animal cruelty.

