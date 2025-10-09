Seattle’s Westlake Park is closed until spring. Here’s why.

SEATTLE — Downtown Seattle’s Westlake Park has closed for construction, and it won’t reopen until May.

The park was built in 1988, and the city feels it’s time for some upgrades.

“Compared to the rest of the city, the physical infrastructure and design characteristics of the park are dated,” a release from the Seattle Parks Foundation says.

The park is a critical transit hub for downtown offices, residents, and tourists and connects Seattle Center via the Monorail, the new Summit Convention Center, Pike Place Market, the new Seattle Waterfront Park, and the South Lake Union tech corridor.

The project includes:

Electrical upgrades for improved site lighting and seasonal events

Improved conditions for existing trees

Leveling of existing pavers

Removal of the fountain and arch

Improvements to the stage for accessibility

Addition of vehicle barriers using crash-rated bollards and deterrents

People can still access businesses and properties in the area during construction.

