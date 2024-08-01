Seattle’s ‘Stay Out of Drug Area’ legislation aims to enhance public safety

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison has introduced legislation to reduce drug-related criminal activity and make public spaces safer and more accessible.

The legislation, called “Stay Out of Drug Area” (SODA), authorizes courts to ban individuals who commit drug-related offenses from entering specific zones.

The SODA legislation allows courts to issue exclusion orders as a condition of pretrial release or as part of a sentence.

“The Stay Out of Drug Area legislation is a mechanism to reduce illegal drug use, so our public spaces can be safer and more accessible for everyone,” said Davison.

It focuses on specific areas in the city where there is known, established drug-related activity.

Two zones have been designated under the proposed ordinance:

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison has introduced legislation to reduce drug-related criminal activity and make public spaces safer and more accessible. The legislation, called “Stay Out of Drug Area” (SODA), authorizes courts to ban individuals who commit drug-related offenses… pic.twitter.com/BLiYgD2ZJF — Shawn Garrett (@ShawnGarrett) August 1, 2024

SODA Zone 1 covers the area bordered by Stewart Street, University Street, 6th Avenue, and 1st Avenue.

SODA Zone 2 includes the area bordered by South Main Street, South Dearborn Street, Boren Avenue to Rainier Avenue South, and the westernmost edge of Interstate 5.

“These areas are burdened with illegal, dangerous, public drug use and other criminal activity,” said Davison. “This ordinance addresses a serious gap in existing law and the persistent public drug use in our City.”

Seattle City Councilmember Bob Kettle, who sponsored the legislation, emphasized the importance of the ordinance.

“Stay Out of Drug Areas provide law enforcement, prosecutors, and our courts a tool to protect our neighborhoods and incentivize individuals struggling with addictions to stay on the track to recovery,” he said.

The legislation will be introduced to the Seattle City Council’s Public Safety Committee on August 13. If approved by the full City Council, it will require the Mayor’s signature and will take effect 30 days later.

Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson and Downtown Seattle Association President/CEO Jon Scholes expressed support for the legislation, highlighting the need for targeted action to address the drug crisis and its impact on public safety.

©2024 Cox Media Group