Seattle’s revitalized Pier 58 opening on Friday

SEATTLE — Visitors to Seattle’s waterfront are invited to celebrate the opening of Pier 58 on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Previously known as Waterfront Park, Pier 58 features a brand new 47,280-square-foot park with views of Elliott Bay and the Puget Sound.

The new space boasts an open plaza for community events, a shaded grove with shaded seating, and a marine-themed playground.

The opening of Pier 58 is part of a wider project to revitalize the waterfront in downtown Seattle.

Over 20 acres of new developments connecting Belltown to Pioneer Square, including Pier 62, Overlook Walk, the Promenade, and the Pioneer Square Habitat Beach.

For more information on the new waterfront projects, visit waterfrontseattle.org.

